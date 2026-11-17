Some of Ascension Parish’s future employers may be years away from choosing a location. Others are already here, trying to find enough skilled workers or resolve an infrastructure problem before they can expand.

Kate MacArthur, president and CEO of the Ascension Economic Development Corporation, is working on both fronts: building relationships with companies considering the parish while helping existing businesses find room to grow.

One recruitment strategy involves working with lead-generation consultants who identify about 20 potential foreign direct investment prospects annually. The consultants evaluate companies that may consider locating along the U.S. Gulf Coast within the next five years, helping the parish build relationships with prospects well before they make location decisions.

“These are kind of long-term relationships,” MacArthur says. “As factors move forward, we have that ability to make sure they’re aware of our assets, what we have here, and continue to talk with them throughout their process of evaluating different site location options for their business.”

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The organization also responds to site-selection inquiries, participates in industry conferences and trade shows, and works with Louisiana Economic Development and the Greater Baton Rouge Economic Partnership to identify opportunities.

Recruitment priorities include specialty chemical manufacturing, critical minerals processing, advanced manufacturing, warehousing and distribution. MacArthur says the parish wants to build on its roughly 60-year history in chemical manufacturing, leveraging its existing industrial infrastructure and technically skilled workforce to attract complementary businesses.

“We always will want to build off of our existing competency,” she says. “We have a very skilled and trained workforce, and that’s a big advantage.”

Electric vehicle battery components and other technologies that rely on chemical processing are among the opportunities being pursued.

At the same time, Ascension Economic Development aims to meet with 35 to 50 existing companies annually through its business retention and expansion program. Those confidential meetings help identify operational challenges, workforce shortages and infrastructure concerns that could affect a company’s ability to remain and grow in the parish.

“The ultimate goal is to help the businesses that are here continue to grow,” MacArthur says. “We want them to invest and we want them to hire more people.”

The organization works with partners such as Entergy and River Parishes Community College to address issues ranging from electric service disruptions to shortages of specialized workers. It also informs companies about available incentives, workforce training programs and other resources that could support expansion.

While Louisiana offers most business incentives, Ascension’s Industrial Development Board can pursue payment-in-lieu-of-tax agreements, and local governments can establish economic development districts when projects warrant additional flexibility.

MacArthur says proposed incentives undergo project-specific financial analysis to ensure anticipated tax revenue outweighs the cost of incentives. Decision-makers also consider broader community benefits, including job quality, economic diversification and long-term investment.

Moving forward, the organization plans to continue its recruitment and retention strategies while working with regional and state partners to prepare development-ready sites and respond to changing industry demands.