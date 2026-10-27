What’s being built, bought and planned in Ascension Parish

Here are the latest property transactions, issued permits and upcoming business-related events in Ascension Parish.

Karan and Krunal Patel’s Shree Worthey entity purchased five units in the Francois Plaza office condominiums on East Worthey Road from George Murrell’s Dumpty Humpty Holdings for $4.3 million.

Gonzales entity 14010 Airline Hwy Inc. purchased a 1.7-acre vacant corner lot at Airline Hwy and La. 621 in Gonzales from Brett LeBlanc’s Holding Company VII entity for an undisclosed amount. Business filings list Mostafa Hani and Ali Harb as presidents of 14010 Airline Hwy Inc.

Maurepas-based entity Country House Farms purchased a 156-acre tract on La. 22 in St. Amant from the Amedee Family for $1 million. Business filings with the Secretary of State’s office list Bradley and Rachel Barber as members of Country House Farms.

A new construction permit was issued for Building 8 in the Bayou Business Commons office development. Babb Construction is the listed contractor. The project is valued at $440,000.

A $550,000 commercial build out permit for a building totaling 33,248 square feet on La. 44 in the Pelican Point Commerce Center . The building will comprese nearly 4,800 square feet of office and 28,450 square feet of warehouse space. St. John Properties is listed as the contractor.

A new construction permit for a multiuse building consisting of a workshop portion and an office area on Industrial Drive in the Ascension Commerce Center . The workshop is roughly 3,000 square feet and the office is 2,800 square feet. The project is valued at $1.1 million and Farris Construction is the listed contractor.

Fall social: The Leadership Ascension Alumni will have its fall social on Nov. 10 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Back Nine Golf on La. 30 in Gonzales.

Member luncheon: The monthly chamber luncheon will be on Nov. 12 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19 at the Price LeBlance PACE Center. The guest speakers will be the Leadership Ascension Class of 2026 who will present their class projects and share how they’re making a positive impact in Ascension. The four project teams are: Spark Ascension, Threads of Opportunity, Ascension Impact and Pencils & Possibilities.

Food Fest: East Ascension Rotary Club is hosting its Food Fest on Nov. 12 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Gonzales Civic Center. Over 40 local businesses are expected to be showcasing their signature dishes.