What’s being built, bought and planned in Ascension Parish

Here are the latest property transactions, issued permits and upcoming business-related events in Ascension Parish.

Golden Rule Daycare and Early Learning Center owner Josie Berthelot purchased the facility on La. 73 where it operates from Shriver Enterprises for $1.5 million. After Shriver Enterprises purchased the property, Golden Rule took over the 7,400-square-foot facility and began operating as Golden Rule Daycare Dutchtown in April 2025. It was previously operating as Color Wheel Learning Center.

and office space for The Dove Group on Highway 30 in Geismar. The project is valued at $10.7 million.

New construction permit for new walkways and modular building placement at Sugar Mill Primary. The project is valued at $130,000 with Poirrier Construction Co. as the contractor.

New construction permit for a 26,000-square-foot metal building that will be Central Middle School’s gymnasium. The project is valued at $3.8 million and Jones Construction Solutions is the contractor.

Ribbon cutting: There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Mid-State Supply from 11 a.m. to noon on Oct. 8 at 36585 Lyle Drive in Geismar.

Small Business Network event: Scott McLin, a small business sales coach and the founder of Transcend Sales Transformation, is the featured presenter at the Ascension Chamber’s Small Business Network’s free monthly networking and education event on Oct. 22 at the Ascension Parish Government complex. McLin will introduce a proven framework to business owners to craft a compelling one-liner that sparks curiosity and opens the door to meaningful conversations with potential customers.

Children’s consignment: Rhea Lana’s Children Consignment event is scheduled from Oct. 2-7 at the Lamar Dixon Center REV Building.

Job fair: The Ascension Parish Reentry Coalition and Ascension Parish Library are hosting a Second Chance Job Fair on Oct. 6 from 10 a.m. to noon at the library’s Gonzales location on South Irma Boulevard. Attendees will have opportunities to interact and network directly with employers to discuss available positions and application processes. Participating businesses include Turner Industries, Brown & Root, Goodwill Industries, Louisiana Works, LRS Employment Department, and more.