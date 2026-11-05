ManufacturingReal Estate What we know about Community Coffee’s $51M investment in Port Allen November 5, 2026 By Jordan Arceneaux Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. Community Coffee is one step closer to receiving industrial tax exemptions on its proposed $50.8 million coffee processing and distribution facility in Port Allen after the state Board of Commerce and Industry approved the company’s Industrial Tax Exemption Program application late last month. The application heads to Gov. Jeff Landry for final approval. The project, This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners Magnet Mania puts East Baton Rouge’s magnet programs in the spotlight Building better workplaces starts with the right resources Daily Report Poll Would you trust AI with a role on your leadership team? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects