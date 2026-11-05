ManufacturingReal Estate

What we know about Community Coffee’s $51M investment in Port Allen

Author Profile Image
By Jordan Arceneaux
0
Prefer us on Google
Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond.

Community Coffee is one step closer to receiving industrial tax exemptions on its proposed $50.8 million coffee processing and distribution facility in Port Allen after the state Board of Commerce and Industry approved the company’s Industrial Tax Exemption Program application late last month. The application heads to Gov. Jeff Landry for final approval. The project,

This article is only available to paid Insiders
Already an Insider? Sign in.

Comments (0)

From Our Partners

Daily Report Poll

ASK AI

Ask anything about Baton Rouge business

Ascension Parish
Tin Roof
Real estate projects