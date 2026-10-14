Thought Leadership

What to know about GEO

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By Dillon Lowe
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Prefer us on Google
Illustration: iStock.com/Shinsei Motions
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BlinkJar Media founder and CEO Jared Broussard For years, businesses trying to boost their online visibility have focused largely on search engine optimization, the practice of improving a website so it ranks higher in Google results. Now, as more consumers turn to tools like ChatGPT, Gemini and Perplexity to research companies,

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