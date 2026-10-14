Thought Leadership What to know about GEO October 14, 2026 By Dillon Lowe Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google Illustration: iStock.com/Shinsei Motions Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. BlinkJar Media founder and CEO Jared Broussard For years, businesses trying to boost their online visibility have focused largely on search engine optimization, the practice of improving a website so it ranks higher in Google results. Now, as more consumers turn to tools like ChatGPT, Gemini and Perplexity to research companies, This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners Mercedes-Benz: Innovation and safety for every driver Modern business communication: Why it’s time to upgrade your phone system Daily Report Poll What is your company’s primary strategy for managing rising costs heading into 2027? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects