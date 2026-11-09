Banking & FinanceEconomic Development

What the Port of Greater Baton Rouge’s latest audit shows

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By Dillon Lowe
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The Port of Greater Baton Rouge. (File photo)
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The Port of Greater Baton Rouge saw a decline in cargo activity and operating income in 2025, according to its latest audit, even as its overall financial position strengthened and it advanced plans for more than $40 million in infrastructure improvements. The port’s operating income fell 19.1% to $3.6 million last year, down from $4.5

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