Banking & FinanceEconomic Development What the Port of Greater Baton Rouge’s latest audit shows November 9, 2026 By Dillon Lowe Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google The Port of Greater Baton Rouge. (File photo) Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. The Port of Greater Baton Rouge saw a decline in cargo activity and operating income in 2025, according to its latest audit, even as its overall financial position strengthened and it advanced plans for more than $40 million in infrastructure improvements. The port’s operating income fell 19.1% to $3.6 million last year, down from $4.5 This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners Listening to your body: What every woman should know about endometrial... EisnerAmper: Rooted in Baton Rouge, invested in the Gulf Coast’s future Daily Report Poll How much are borrowing costs affecting your business decisions? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects