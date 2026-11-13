Banking & Finance

What the latest audit of the LSU Foundation shows

Author Profile Image
By Jordan Arceneaux
0
Prefer us on Google
iStock.com/CRobertson
Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond.

The LSU Foundation’s assets climbed more than 30% to $1.42 billion during its latest fiscal year as the organization expanded its campus construction investments and took on more than $200 million in bond financing for new student housing and parking facilities, according to its latest audit. The report, conducted by CPA firm EisnerAmper and filed

This article is only available to paid Insiders
Already an Insider? Sign in.

Discussion (0)

From Our Partners

Daily Report Poll

ASK AI

Ask anything about Baton Rouge business

Ascension Parish
Tin Roof
Real estate projects