Banking & Finance What the latest audit of the LSU Foundation shows November 13, 2026 By Jordan Arceneaux Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google iStock.com/CRobertson Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. The LSU Foundation’s assets climbed more than 30% to $1.42 billion during its latest fiscal year as the organization expanded its campus construction investments and took on more than $200 million in bond financing for new student housing and parking facilities, according to its latest audit. The report, conducted by CPA firm EisnerAmper and filed This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Discussion (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners New city, new opportunity: Building St. George Mercedes-Benz: Innovation and safety for every driver Daily Report Poll What should be Louisiana’s top priority when considering new battery storage projects? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects