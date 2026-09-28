Entrepreneurship & Small BusinessSports & Entertainment What Marucci’s financials reveal about its three years under Fox Factory September 28, 2026 By Jordan Arceneaux Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google (File Photo) Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. Marucci Sports generated $192.4 million in revenue and nearly $10 million in pretax income in its first full year under Fox Factory Holding Corp., according to SEC filings reviewed by Daily Report. But as Fox prepared to sell the Baton Rouge company, sales of diamond sports products across its broader business segment had declined—and the This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners Fueling Louisiana’s industrial momentum In Baton Rouge, connections make the difference for Jennifer Toups of... Daily Report Poll What should LSU prioritize to improve its standing in national college rankings? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects