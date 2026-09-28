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What Marucci’s financials reveal about its three years under Fox Factory

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By Jordan Arceneaux
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Marucci Sports generated $192.4 million in revenue and nearly $10 million in pretax income in its first full year under Fox Factory Holding Corp., according to SEC filings reviewed by Daily Report. But as Fox prepared to sell the Baton Rouge company, sales of diamond sports products across its broader business segment had declined—and the

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