Entrepreneurship & Small Business

What local companies are doing to help managers become better leaders

By Daily Report Staff
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Gatorworks 'democratization of management" style means decisions and new opportunities can be implemented by any one of the digital marketing and web design firm's 32 employees. Photography by Don Kadair
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Strong management takes more than a promotion or a new title. For businesses looking to retain talent, improve performance and grow, equipping managers to lead effectively can help employees thrive and support broader business goals. As Business Report writes in its Best Places to Work issue, Gatorworks, a Baton Rouge digital marketing and web design

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