Entrepreneurship & Small Business What local companies are doing to help managers become better leaders October 12, 2026 By Daily Report Staff Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google Gatorworks 'democratization of management" style means decisions and new opportunities can be implemented by any one of the digital marketing and web design firm's 32 employees. Photography by Don Kadair Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. Strong management takes more than a promotion or a new title. For businesses looking to retain talent, improve performance and grow, equipping managers to lead effectively can help employees thrive and support broader business goals. As Business Report writes in its Best Places to Work issue, Gatorworks, a Baton Rouge digital marketing and web design This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners A legacy that continues to move FranU forward: 10 years of... Modern business communication: Why it’s time to upgrade your phone system Daily Report Poll Should the federal government require safety testing before advanced AI systems are released? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects