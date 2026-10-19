Economic DevelopmentTechnology & Artificial Intelligence (AI) What kind of jobs will SpaceX’s $100B Vermilion Parish project create? October 19, 2026 By Dillon Lowe Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google iStock.com/Brandon Moser Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. Engineering positions could account for about one-third of the jobs advertised for SpaceX’s planned $100 billion spaceport in Vermilion Parish, according to a new Louisiana Works analysis that also points to significant opportunities for welders, mechanics and other skilled trades workers. The analysis, presented last week by Louisiana Works Executive Director of Workforce Intelligence Jake This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners Magnet Mania puts East Baton Rouge’s magnet programs in the spotlight Modern business communication: Why it’s time to upgrade your phone system Daily Report Poll From a business perspective, do you support U.S. purchases of Russian diesel in an effort to lower energy prices? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects