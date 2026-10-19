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What kind of jobs will SpaceX’s $100B Vermilion Parish project create?

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By Dillon Lowe
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Engineering positions could account for about one-third of the jobs advertised for SpaceX’s planned $100 billion spaceport in Vermilion Parish, according to a new Louisiana Works analysis that also points to significant opportunities for welders, mechanics and other skilled trades workers. The analysis, presented last week by Louisiana Works Executive Director of Workforce Intelligence Jake

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