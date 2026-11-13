Economic Development What Baton Rouge’s job gains aren’t telling you November 13, 2026 By Daily Report Staff Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google iStock.com/Dee Liu Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. Baton Rouge’s job market is expanding, but growth is concentrated in a handful of industries while several other sectors are losing ground, raising questions about how broadly the region’s economic momentum is translating into employment. The latest U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics figures, reflecting September 2026 employment and extracted Nov. 13, show metro-area nonfarm employment This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Discussion (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners Building better workplaces starts with the right resources Mercedes-Benz: Innovation and safety for every driver Daily Report Poll What poses the biggest risk to Louisiana’s next wave of LNG investment? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects