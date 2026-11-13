Economic Development

What Baton Rouge’s job gains aren’t telling you

By Daily Report Staff
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Baton Rouge’s job market is expanding, but growth is concentrated in a handful of industries while several other sectors are losing ground, raising questions about how broadly the region’s economic momentum is translating into employment. The latest U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics figures, reflecting September 2026 employment and extracted Nov. 13, show metro-area nonfarm employment

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