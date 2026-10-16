Politics & Policy

What Baton Rouge’s latest finances reveal

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By Jordan Arceneaux
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Baton Rouge city-parish government ended 2025 in a stronger net financial position, but the incorporation of St. George, some long-term obligations, and weaknesses in controls over federal funding present financial challenges moving forward, according to its latest annual comprehensive financial report for the fiscal year ending Dec. 31, 2025, published by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s

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