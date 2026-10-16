Politics & Policy What Baton Rouge’s latest finances reveal October 16, 2026 By Jordan Arceneaux Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google Ilustration: iStock.com/shapecharge Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. Baton Rouge city-parish government ended 2025 in a stronger net financial position, but the incorporation of St. George, some long-term obligations, and weaknesses in controls over federal funding present financial challenges moving forward, according to its latest annual comprehensive financial report for the fiscal year ending Dec. 31, 2025, published by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider NowAdvertisement Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners A legacy that continues to move FranU forward: 10 years of... Modern business communication: Why it’s time to upgrade your phone system Daily Report Poll For whom do you plan to vote in the Louisiana U.S. Senate race? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects