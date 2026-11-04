Real Estate What a national housing economist says about the Baton Rouge market November 4, 2026 By Jordan Arceneaux Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google iStock.com/gorodenkoff Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. The Baton Rouge housing market is showing signs of resilience despite high mortgage rates and affordability challenges that continue to weigh on homebuyers and residential construction nationwide, according to an economist with the National Association of Home Builders. Danushka Nanayakkara, the association’s assistant vice president for forecasting and analysis, highlighted the Capital Region’s population growth, This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners Mercedes-Benz: Innovation and safety for every driver New city, new opportunity: Building St. George Daily Report Poll In the wake of Tuesday’s election, which federal policy issue do you think will have the biggest impact on Louisiana businesses over the next... Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects