Real Estate

What a national housing economist says about the Baton Rouge market

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By Jordan Arceneaux
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The Baton Rouge housing market is showing signs of resilience despite high mortgage rates and affordability challenges that continue to weigh on homebuyers and residential construction nationwide, according to an economist with the National Association of Home Builders. Danushka Nanayakkara, the association’s assistant vice president for forecasting and analysis, highlighted the Capital Region’s population growth,

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