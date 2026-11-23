Hospitality & Tourism US air travel is expected to dip from last Thanksgiving. Here’s BTR’s outlook November 23, 2026 By Jordan Arceneaux Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google The Baton Rouge Metro Airport. (Collin Richie) Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport expects more than 25,500 passengers during the Thanksgiving holiday travel period, including roughly 12,600 departing passengers, according to Assistant Director of Aviation Louis Hubbard. The holiday travel period began Friday and runs through Nov. 30. Hubbard says passenger projections are more in line with a typical holiday travel season compared with This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Discussion (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners Listening to your body: What every woman should know about endometrial... Mercedes-Benz: Innovation and safety for every driver Daily Report Poll Do you agree with Nvidia’s decision to reinstate Jensen Huang as CEO? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects