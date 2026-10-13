Hospitality & Tourism

Two firms are competing to manage the River Center as redevelopment takes shape

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By Jordan Arceneaux
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Visit Baton Rouge expects to have a new management company in place for the Raising Cane’s River Center by Jan. 1 as work moves forward on a broader effort to redevelop the complex. Speaking at Tuesday’s Downtown Development District commission meeting, Visit Baton Rouge President and CEO Jill Kidder said Legends Global and Oak View

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