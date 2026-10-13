Hospitality & Tourism Two firms are competing to manage the River Center as redevelopment takes shape October 13, 2026 By Jordan Arceneaux Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. Visit Baton Rouge expects to have a new management company in place for the Raising Cane’s River Center by Jan. 1 as work moves forward on a broader effort to redevelop the complex. Speaking at Tuesday’s Downtown Development District commission meeting, Visit Baton Rouge President and CEO Jill Kidder said Legends Global and Oak View This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners Listening to your body: What every woman should know about endometrial... Modern business communication: Why it’s time to upgrade your phone system Daily Report Poll What best describes the return your company is seeing from AI? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects