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Two Baton Rouge companies land on Forbes’ list of America’s Dream Employers

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By Dillon Lowe
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Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center. (Hilary Scheinuk / FMOL Health)
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Two Baton Rouge companies earned spots on Forbes’ 2027 list of America’s Dream Employers, with one ranking among the 20 most desirable workplaces in the country. FMOL Health ranked No. 19, while Lamar Advertising Co. came in at No. 108. The only other Louisiana company to make the 500-employer ranking was New Orleans’ LCMC Health,

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