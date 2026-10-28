Entrepreneurship & Small BusinessHealthcare Two Baton Rouge companies land on Forbes’ list of America’s Dream Employers October 28, 2026 By Dillon Lowe Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center. (Hilary Scheinuk / FMOL Health) Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. Two Baton Rouge companies earned spots on Forbes’ 2027 list of America’s Dream Employers, with one ranking among the 20 most desirable workplaces in the country. FMOL Health ranked No. 19, while Lamar Advertising Co. came in at No. 108. The only other Louisiana company to make the 500-employer ranking was New Orleans’ LCMC Health, This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners Magnet Mania puts East Baton Rouge’s magnet programs in the spotlight Mercedes-Benz: Innovation and safety for every driver Daily Report Poll What should the state’s top priority be in addressing the growing orphan oil and gas well problem? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects