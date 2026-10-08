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Turning moments into momentum

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By Rolfe McCollister
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Rolfe McCollister Jr. is a contributing columnist. The viewpoints expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Business Report or its staff. Gov. Jeff Landry and LED Secretary Susan Bourgeois have had a lot to talk about this year, from data centers and a steel

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