Entrepreneurship & Small Business This St. Francisville company is housing workers across the US. Here’s how November 25, 2026 By Dillon Lowe Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google One of WorkStay’s fully furnished housing units. (Courtesy) Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. A St. Francisville company specializing in housing for workers on major construction and infrastructure projects is expanding at a rapid pace, with revenue up more than 200% year to date. WorkStay, which launched in 2023 and recently ranked No. 3 on LSU’s 2026 LSU100 list of the fastest-growing businesses owned or led by LSU graduates, This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Discussion (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners Stronger employees, stronger workplaces: The value of professional development Magnet Mania puts East Baton Rouge’s magnet programs in the spotlight Daily Report Poll Do you think SEC school presidents and chancellors will vote to kick LSU out of the conference when they meet Dec. 3? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects