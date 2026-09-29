Ascension Business ReportHospitality & Tourism This popular Baton Rouge dessert shop is expanding to Gonzales Dillon Lowe September 29, 2026 By Dillon Lowe Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google Bonjour owner Anass Echcharkaoui. (Collin Richie) Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. Bonjour, the Baton Rouge-born dessert shop specializing in French-inspired sweets, is expanding into Ascension Parish with a new Gonzales location. The new location at 14601 Airline Highway will be Bonjour’s third, joining shops in Baton Rouge and Denham Springs. A grand opening is scheduled for 4 p.m. Oct. 3, with Gonzales Mayor Tim Riley expected This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only logged-in members may read or post comments. Log in From Our Partners Fueling Louisiana’s industrial momentum Built around a landmark: LeBlanc & Fresina’s award-winning Parade Home Daily Report Poll What should be Congress’ top priority in regulating college sports? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects