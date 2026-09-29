Ascension Business ReportHospitality & Tourism

This popular Baton Rouge dessert shop is expanding to Gonzales

Dillon Lowe
Dillon Lowe
By Dillon Lowe
0
Prefer us on Google
Bonjour owner Anass Echcharkaoui. (Collin Richie)
Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond.

Bonjour, the Baton Rouge-born dessert shop specializing in French-inspired sweets, is expanding into Ascension Parish with a new Gonzales location. The new location at 14601 Airline Highway will be Bonjour’s third, joining shops in Baton Rouge and Denham Springs. A grand opening is scheduled for 4 p.m. Oct. 3, with Gonzales Mayor Tim Riley expected

This article is only available to paid Insiders

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Sign in.

From Our Partners

Daily Report Poll

ASK AI

Ask anything about Baton Rouge business

Ascension Parish
Tin Roof
Real estate projects