Entrepreneurship & Small BusinessReal Estate This Mississippi contractor is entering the Louisiana market September 30, 2026 By Dillon Lowe Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google Illustration: iStock.com/Jannoon028 Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. Mississippi-based general contracting and real estate development firm VPM Construction is expanding into Louisiana. The company was recently licensed by the Louisiana State Licensing Board for Contractors, clearing the way for it to take on commercial, residential and specialized construction work in the state. VPM plans to pursue work in the Capital Region and elsewhere This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners A legacy that continues to move FranU forward: 10 years of... Modern business communication: Why it’s time to upgrade your phone system Daily Report Poll Do you think AI will ultimately help lower inflation? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects