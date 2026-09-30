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This Mississippi contractor is entering the Louisiana market

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By Dillon Lowe
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Illustration: iStock.com/Jannoon028
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Mississippi-based general contracting and real estate development firm VPM Construction is expanding into Louisiana. The company was recently licensed by the Louisiana State Licensing Board for Contractors, clearing the way for it to take on commercial, residential and specialized construction work in the state. VPM plans to pursue work in the Capital Region and elsewhere

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