EnergyTechnology & Artificial Intelligence (AI) This Lafayette company wants to send data centers out to sea October 13, 2026 By Sam Barnes Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. In July, Tony Dupuy and the other founders of Lafayette-based Forged Energy Solutions posed an interesting question: Why not fabricate the data center components modularly and place them on abandoned oil platforms in the Gulf? READ MORE Four data centers are rising at once in Louisiana. The early economic gains are striking, but so This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners A legacy that continues to move FranU forward: 10 years of... Modern business communication: Why it’s time to upgrade your phone system Daily Report Poll What best describes the return your company is seeing from AI? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects