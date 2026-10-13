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This Lafayette company wants to send data centers out to sea

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By Sam Barnes
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In July, Tony Dupuy and the other founders of Lafayette-based Forged Energy Solutions posed an interesting question: Why not fabricate the data center components modularly and place them on abandoned oil platforms in the Gulf? READ MORE   Four data centers are rising at once in Louisiana. The early economic gains are striking, but so

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