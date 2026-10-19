Politics & Policy This constitutional amendment could change how property tax rates are set October 19, 2026 By Dillon Lowe Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google iStock.com/SDI Productions Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. Louisiana voters will decide Nov. 3 whether to give local governments more flexibility in setting property tax rates, a change that could affect how much businesses and homeowners pay. Constitutional Amendment No. 2 would eliminate a provision of the state constitution that can encourage local governments to raise property tax rates even when they don’t This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners Magnet Mania puts East Baton Rouge’s magnet programs in the spotlight Modern business communication: Why it’s time to upgrade your phone system Daily Report Poll From a business perspective, do you support U.S. purchases of Russian diesel in an effort to lower energy prices? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects