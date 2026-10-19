Politics & Policy

This constitutional amendment could change how property tax rates are set

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By Dillon Lowe
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Louisiana voters will decide Nov. 3 whether to give local governments more flexibility in setting property tax rates, a change that could affect how much businesses and homeowners pay. Constitutional Amendment No. 2 would eliminate a provision of the state constitution that can encourage local governments to raise property tax rates even when they don’t

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