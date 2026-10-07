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This Baton Rouge restaurant is helping feed Hut 8’s data center crews

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By Dillon Lowe
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Salt Pepper Oak, the Baton Rouge restaurant known for its live-fire barbecue, is turning out hundreds of meals each day for the construction workers building Hut 8’s massive River Bend data center in West Feliciana Parish. The restaurant is one of four caterers serving the job site and is responsible primarily for feeding workers on

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