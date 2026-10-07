EnergyRestaurants & Retail This Baton Rouge restaurant is helping feed Hut 8’s data center crews October 7, 2026 By Dillon Lowe Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google (iStock.com/Credit: NattawitK) Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. Salt Pepper Oak, the Baton Rouge restaurant known for its live-fire barbecue, is turning out hundreds of meals each day for the construction workers building Hut 8’s massive River Bend data center in West Feliciana Parish. The restaurant is one of four caterers serving the job site and is responsible primarily for feeding workers on This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners A legacy that continues to move FranU forward: 10 years of... Mercedes-Benz: Innovation and safety for every driver Daily Report Poll What should Capital Region employers prioritize most to attract and retain talent? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects