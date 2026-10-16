Entrepreneurship & Small Business

This Baton Rouge native designer has landed a Dillard’s collection

By Daily Report Staff
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Images courtesy Hadley Greene, via 225
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A Baton Rouge native has turned her social media following and passion for fashion into a national retail collaboration. Hadley Greene, a 25-year-old influencer and designer now based in Los Angeles, has launched a clothing and footwear collection with Dillard’s through its exclusive Gianni Bini brand. The collection, more than a year in development, includes

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