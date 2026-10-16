Entrepreneurship & Small Business This Baton Rouge native designer has landed a Dillard’s collection October 16, 2026 By Daily Report Staff Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google Images courtesy Hadley Greene, via 225 Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. A Baton Rouge native has turned her social media following and passion for fashion into a national retail collaboration. Hadley Greene, a 25-year-old influencer and designer now based in Los Angeles, has launched a clothing and footwear collection with Dillard’s through its exclusive Gianni Bini brand. The collection, more than a year in development, includes This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider NowAdvertisement Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners A legacy that continues to move FranU forward: 10 years of... Modern business communication: Why it’s time to upgrade your phone system Daily Report Poll For whom do you plan to vote in the Louisiana U.S. Senate race? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects