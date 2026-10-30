Banking & FinanceReal Estate This bank-anchored office building is on the market for $2M October 30, 2026 By Jordan Arceneaux Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google iStock.com/AnnaStills Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. A Coursey Boulevard office building anchored by b1Bank has been listed for sale less than two years after changing hands. The roughly 11,000-square-foot building at 11307 Coursey Blvd. is listed for $2 million, according to a listing from Momentum Commercial Real Estate. Clay Furr of Momentum says the owner is pursuing both a sale and This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners EisnerAmper: Rooted in Baton Rouge, invested in the Gulf Coast’s future Magnet Mania puts East Baton Rouge’s magnet programs in the spotlight Daily Report Poll Do you think LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt will enter the 2027 NFL draft or remain at LSU for another year? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects