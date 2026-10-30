Banking & FinanceReal Estate

This bank-anchored office building is on the market for $2M

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By Jordan Arceneaux
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A Coursey Boulevard office building anchored by b1Bank has been listed for sale less than two years after changing hands. The roughly 11,000-square-foot building at 11307 Coursey Blvd. is listed for $2 million, according to a listing from Momentum Commercial Real Estate. Clay Furr of Momentum says the owner is pursuing both a sale and

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