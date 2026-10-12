Entrepreneurship & Small Business These 10 rules are reshaping what makes a great workplace October 12, 2026 By Daily Report Staff Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google iStock.com/filadendron Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. What makes a workplace stand out is changing. In conversations with leaders from this year’s Best Places to Work, a common theme emerged. Benefits and flexibility still count, but they are no longer enough to set an employer apart. Employees also want leaders they can rely on, a clear understanding of what is expected of This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners Modern business communication: Why it’s time to upgrade your phone system Listening to your body: What every woman should know about endometrial... Daily Report Poll Should the federal government require safety testing before advanced AI systems are released? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects