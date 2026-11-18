Restaurants & Retail There’s a new player in Baton Rouge’s spirits distribution market November 18, 2026 By Dillon Lowe Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google What If Distillery’s Bayou Blessing spirits brand. (Courtesy Siana Distribution) Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. A new Baton Rouge beverage distributor is looking to give smaller, homegrown spirits a stronger foothold in a market dominated by established brands. Siana Distribution founder Austen Dubriel. (Courtesy Siana Distribution) Siana Distribution, which launched in July, works with local distilleries to get their products into grocery stores, bars, restaurants and This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Discussion (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners Magnet Mania puts East Baton Rouge’s magnet programs in the spotlight Stronger employees, stronger workplaces: The value of professional development Daily Report Poll What should President Donald Trump’s top priority be during his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects