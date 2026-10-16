Sports & Entertainment The Savannah Bananas are bringing their show to Death Valley October 16, 2026 By Dillon Lowe Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google The Savannah Bananas do a kick line before their game against the Firefighters in Seattle during their 2025 “Banana Ball World Tour.” (The Associated Press/Lindsey Wasson) Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. The Savannah Bananas, the quirky, high-energy exhibition baseball team often called the “Harlem Globetrotters of baseball,” are returning to Baton Rouge next spring—and taking on a much bigger venue than they played the last time they were in town. The team will play in LSU’s Alex Box Stadium on March 4 and make their first This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider NowAdvertisement Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners Mercedes-Benz: Innovation and safety for every driver Magnet Mania puts East Baton Rouge’s magnet programs in the spotlight Daily Report Poll For whom do you plan to vote in the Louisiana U.S. Senate race? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects