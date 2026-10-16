Sports & Entertainment

The Savannah Bananas are bringing their show to Death Valley

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By Dillon Lowe
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The Savannah Bananas do a kick line before their game against the Firefighters in Seattle during their 2025 “Banana Ball World Tour.” (The Associated Press/Lindsey Wasson)
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The Savannah Bananas, the quirky, high-energy exhibition baseball team often called the “Harlem Globetrotters of baseball,” are returning to Baton Rouge next spring—and taking on a much bigger venue than they played the last time they were in town. The team will play in LSU’s Alex Box Stadium on March 4 and make their first

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