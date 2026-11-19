Energy Meet the honorees announced Wednesday at the Louisiana Energy Awards November 19, 2026 By Daily Report Staff Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google Colette Hirstius, president of Shell USA and executive vice president of Shell Gulf of America Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. Hyundai’s $5.8 billion manufacturing investment in Ascension Parish was named Deal of the Year, while Shell USA President Colette Hirstius was recognized as Outstanding Executive at the second annual Louisiana Energy Awards, held Wednesday evening at L’Auberge Casino & Hotel in Baton Rouge. Presented by 10/12 Industry Report, the statewide awards program recognized seven companies This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Discussion (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners Magnet Mania puts East Baton Rouge’s magnet programs in the spotlight Building better workplaces starts with the right resources Daily Report Poll Should decommissioned offshore oil and gas platforms be converted into artificial reefs rather than fully removed? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects