Restaurants & Retail

Supperclub is planning a renovation. Here’s what we know

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By Dillon Lowe
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Supperclub. (File photo)
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Supperclub, the upscale Baton Rouge restaurant developed by Walk-On’s founder and CEO Brandon Landry, is planning a renovation next summer. Landry tells Daily Report that the restaurant, which opened on Perkins Road in May 2022, is preparing for a series of aesthetic and operational upgrades as it approaches its fifth anniversary. The project is expected

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