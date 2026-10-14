Restaurants & Retail Supperclub is planning a renovation. Here’s what we know October 14, 2026 By Dillon Lowe Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google Supperclub. (File photo) Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. Supperclub, the upscale Baton Rouge restaurant developed by Walk-On’s founder and CEO Brandon Landry, is planning a renovation next summer. Landry tells Daily Report that the restaurant, which opened on Perkins Road in May 2022, is preparing for a series of aesthetic and operational upgrades as it approaches its fifth anniversary. The project is expected This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners A legacy that continues to move FranU forward: 10 years of... Mercedes-Benz: Innovation and safety for every driver Daily Report Poll What is your company’s primary strategy for managing rising costs heading into 2027? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects