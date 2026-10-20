Stronger businesses. Stronger employees. Stronger community.

Sponsored by Ascension Credit Union

At Ascension Credit Union, we believe local businesses are the backbone of our community. That’s why we’re committed to helping businesses thrive while providing valuable financial benefits to their employees.

By choosing Ascension Credit Union for your business banking needs, you gain a local financial partner that understands our community and puts relationships first. Through our CU@Work Program, businesses can also offer their employees access to FREE financial benefits designed to support their financial well-being, all at no cost to the employer.

It’s a win-win! Your business receives personalized, local banking services, while your employees gain access to valuable credit union benefits. Let’s grow together! Contact Ascension Credit Union today to learn how we can support your business and bring CU@Work benefits to your team.

Ascension Credit Union. Your Community. Your Credit Union!