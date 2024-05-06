Episode 4: Amanda Martin, Jeremy Beyt, Sabrina Galloway

What will it take to attract and retain young professionals to Baton Rouge? That’s the topic our three-person panel tackled on the April episode of Business Report‘s Strictly Business series with business leaders across the Capital Region.

We explore Baton Rouge’s struggle with self-perception, economic barriers to attracting young professionals, and how the community can cultivate a new generation of community leaders in Baton Rouge to help bring the initiative along, among other topics.

Guests on the three-person panel are Jeremy Beyt, co-founder and CCO of creative firm ThreeSixtyEight, which is developing the Better in BTR campaign; Sabrina Galloway, Principal Strategist of The Galloway Group and COO and Co-founder of Ethics; and Amanda Martin, a successful entrepreneur and CEO of Studyville.