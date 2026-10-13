Straight Talk with Cypress Roofing’s Caprice Cline, Alex Carmouche and Samantha Michel

As South Louisiana homeowners face rising insurance costs, more severe weather and evolving building standards, the roofing industry is adapting to a changing market. In an interview with Ascension Business Report, Caprice Cline, Alex Carmouche and Samantha Michel of Cypress Roofing discuss what has driven the family-owned company’s growth, how the Louisiana Fortified Homes Program is influencing the industry and how Cypress is approaching workforce development and future opportunities.

What has been the biggest factor behind Cypress’ growth in south Louisiana?

We think the biggest factor has been the foundation we built the company on—faith, family and relationships. Cypress is a family-owned business, and our faith influences the way we try to treat our customers, our employees and the people we do business with. We believe in doing the right thing, even when no one is watching. South Louisiana is also still very much a place where people do business with people they know and trust. From the beginning, we’ve tried to treat every customer the way we would want our own family treated. We answer the phone, communicate, educate our customers, and stand behind our work. A large part of our growth has come from referrals and relationships we’ve built with homeowners, business owners, realtors and people throughout our community. You can spend a lot of money on marketing, but at the end of the day, your reputation is still your best advertisement.

What opportunities do you see for the business over the next five years?

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We see tremendous opportunity, especially as roofing becomes more specialized. It’s no longer simply about replacing shingles. Property owners are paying much more attention to wind resistance, energy efficiency, insurance requirements, warranties and the long-term performance of their roofing system. We see continued growth in both residential and commercial roofing, but we also see an opportunity for Cypress to become even more of an educational resource for our customers. Our goal over the next five years is controlled, sustainable growth while continuing to build a company that will be here for the long term.

How have changing weather patterns, insurance costs and evolving building standards affected the roofing industry? And how is Cypress Roofing adapting?

The roofing industry in Louisiana has changed dramatically. Severe weather, rising insurance costs and stronger building requirements have made the roof one of the most important parts of protecting a property. Homeowners are asking better questions now—not just “How much will my roof cost?” but “How will this roof perform in the next storm, and how could it affect my insurance?” For us, that means constantly educating ourselves and our team. We stay current on building codes, manufacturer requirements, FORTIFIED standards and products designed for our climate. Cypress has also invested heavily in training and holds all three FORTIFIED certifications. That knowledge allows us to better educate homeowners about resilient construction and help them understand which roofing options make the most sense for their home.

How has the expansion of the Louisiana Fortified Homes Program impacted business, if at all?

It has definitely created more awareness. Louisiana homeowners are beginning to understand that there are specific construction methods that can make a home more resilient during severe weather. The FORTIFIED program has also started a much larger conversation about how a roof is installed, not simply what type of shingle is installed. Cypress has embraced that because it fits with how we believe roofing should be approached. We want homeowners to understand what is underneath the shingles, how the roof system works together and why installation standards matter.

How is Cypress approaching workforce development?

This is probably one of the biggest challenges and opportunities in our industry. Roofing needs good people—not only installers, but project managers, salespeople, estimators and leaders. We believe you have to invest in people if you expect them to invest in your company.

We focus heavily on training, accountability and giving our team opportunities to grow. We want people to understand the “why” behind what we do, not just memorize a process. We also believe in developing people from within whenever possible. We have always wanted Cypress to be a place where someone can build a career, take on more responsibility and be proud of the work they are doing. As we grow, developing the next generation of leaders at Cypress will be just as important as developing the next generation of customers.