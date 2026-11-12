Law

Stolen shipments highlight risks along Louisiana’s logistics chain

By Daily Report Staff
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A transportation company driver has pleaded guilty to stealing more than $30,000 worth of merchandise from interstate shipments, illustrating how theft at one point in the logistics chain can affect the movement of goods between distribution hubs, transportation contractors and retail stores. Draterrius McCollough, 31, of Greensboro, Alabama, entered the guilty plea Nov. 10 to

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