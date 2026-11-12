Law Stolen shipments highlight risks along Louisiana’s logistics chain November 12, 2026 By Daily Report Staff Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google iStock.com/Hispanolistic Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. A transportation company driver has pleaded guilty to stealing more than $30,000 worth of merchandise from interstate shipments, illustrating how theft at one point in the logistics chain can affect the movement of goods between distribution hubs, transportation contractors and retail stores. Draterrius McCollough, 31, of Greensboro, Alabama, entered the guilty plea Nov. 10 to This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Discussion (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners Mercedes-Benz: Innovation and safety for every driver EisnerAmper: Rooted in Baton Rouge, invested in the Gulf Coast’s future Daily Report Poll What should be Louisiana’s top priority when considering new battery storage projects? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects