Economic DevelopmentManufacturing State’s megaprojects could more than double construction labor demand by 2028 November 17, 2026 By Jordan Arceneaux Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google iStock.com/razaklatif Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. Louisiana’s growing pipeline of industrial and technology megaprojects could require nearly 42,000 construction workers at peak demand in 2028, potentially creating significant workforce challenges as the state prepares for billions of dollars in new investment, according to a recent analysis from Leaders for a Better Louisiana. In the report, Better Louisiana examines 12 major projects This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Discussion (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners EisnerAmper: Rooted in Baton Rouge, invested in the Gulf Coast’s future Mercedes-Benz: Innovation and safety for every driver Daily Report Poll Would you support developing offshore data centers on abandoned oil platforms in the Gulf? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects