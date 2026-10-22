EnergyPolitics & PolicyLaw State removes caps on noneconomic carbon capture damages October 22, 2026 By Sheridan White Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google Illustration: iStock.com/Adam Smigielski Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. Louisiana has eliminated special limits on noneconomic damages in civil lawsuits involving carbon capture and storage operations, marking a significant change in how companies in the emerging industry could be held financially accountable for injuries or losses. House Bill 79, authored by Rep. Robby Carter, D-Greensburg, became Act 614 of 2026 after Gov. Jeff Landry This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners A legacy that continues to move FranU forward: 10 years of... New city, new opportunity: Building St. George Daily Report Poll What should Louisiana prioritize to make the most of its energy and industrial boom? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects