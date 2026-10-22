EnergyPolitics & PolicyLaw

State removes caps on noneconomic carbon capture damages

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By Sheridan White
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Louisiana has eliminated special limits on noneconomic damages in civil lawsuits involving carbon capture and storage operations, marking a significant change in how companies in the emerging industry could be held financially accountable for injuries or losses. House Bill 79, authored by Rep. Robby Carter, D-Greensburg, became Act 614 of 2026 after Gov. Jeff Landry

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