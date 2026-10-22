Nonprofits St. Vincent de Paul plans to revitalize this downtown facility October 22, 2026 By Jordan Arceneaux Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google The front entrance of St. Vincent de Paul Baton Rouge. Photo courtesy of St. Vincent de Paul. Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. St. Vincent de Paul Baton Rouge will take over a homelessness services center near its downtown campus at the beginning of next year, with plans to invest as much as $1 million in renovations while expanding the facility’s role within the organization’s growing campus. The nonprofit will assume control of the One Stop Center for This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners Mercedes-Benz: Innovation and safety for every driver Building better workplaces starts with the right resources Daily Report Poll What should Louisiana prioritize to make the most of its energy and industrial boom? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects