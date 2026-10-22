Nonprofits

St. Vincent de Paul plans to revitalize this downtown facility

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By Jordan Arceneaux
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The front entrance of St. Vincent de Paul Baton Rouge. Photo courtesy of St. Vincent de Paul.
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St. Vincent de Paul Baton Rouge will take over a homelessness services center near its downtown campus at the beginning of next year, with plans to invest as much as $1 million in renovations while expanding the facility’s role within the organization’s growing campus. The nonprofit will assume control of the One Stop Center for

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