Law St. George to take up zoning tied to planned VA clinic at meeting September 30, 2026 By Jordan Arceneaux Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google Illustration: iStock.com/Francesco Scatena Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. The St. George City Council is holding a special meeting today to consider zoning classifications for property tied to the planned Veterans Affairs outpatient clinic near Pecue Lane and Rieger Road. The council will consider an ordinance assigning zoning classifications to two parcels owned by LRK LLC, which sued St. George earlier this year over This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners In Baton Rouge, connections make the difference for Jennifer Toups of... Built around a landmark: LeBlanc & Fresina’s award-winning Parade Home Daily Report Poll Do you think AI will ultimately help lower inflation? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects