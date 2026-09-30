Law

St. George to take up zoning tied to planned VA clinic at meeting

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By Jordan Arceneaux
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The St. George City Council is holding a special meeting today to consider zoning classifications for property tied to the planned Veterans Affairs outpatient clinic near Pecue Lane and Rieger Road. The council will consider an ordinance assigning zoning classifications to two parcels owned by LRK LLC, which sued St. George earlier this year over

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