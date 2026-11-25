Economic Development St. George OKs road map for attracting investment and growing its economy November 25, 2026 By Jordan Arceneaux Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google iStock.com/AmnajKhetsamtip Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. The St. George City Council on Tuesday approved an economic development strategic plan to diversify the city’s tax base, support existing businesses, attract new investment and maintain residents’ quality of life. Developed by economic development consulting firm TIP Strategies, the plan establishes four primary goals: promoting St. George, supporting existing businesses, creating quality destinations and This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Discussion (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners New city, new opportunity: Building St. George Listening to your body: What every woman should know about endometrial... Daily Report Poll Do you think SEC school presidents and chancellors will vote to kick LSU out of the conference when they meet Dec. 3? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects