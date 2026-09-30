Economic DevelopmentReal Estate St. George lays out vision for accommodating 53,000 more residents by 2050 September 30, 2026 By Dillon Lowe Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google iStock.com/BirdImages Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. St. George could add more than 53,000 residents over the next quarter-century. City planners say that growth, coupled with limited developable land, could necessitate a departure from the low-density suburban development that has long defined the area. The city’s draft 2050 Comprehensive Plan, presented at a public meeting Tuesday, projects St. George’s population will grow This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners A legacy that continues to move FranU forward: 10 years of... In Baton Rouge, connections make the difference for Jennifer Toups of... Daily Report Poll Do you think AI will ultimately help lower inflation? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects