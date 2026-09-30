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St. George lays out vision for accommodating 53,000 more residents by 2050

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By Dillon Lowe
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St. George could add more than 53,000 residents over the next quarter-century. City planners say that growth, coupled with limited developable land, could necessitate a departure from the low-density suburban development that has long defined the area. The city’s draft 2050 Comprehensive Plan, presented at a public meeting Tuesday, projects St. George’s population will grow

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