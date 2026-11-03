Opinions Rolfe McCollister: St. George is serious about its future November 3, 2026 By Rolfe McCollister Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google St. George Mayor Dustin Yates (Don Kadair) Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. Rolfe McCollister Jr. is a contributing columnist. The viewpoints expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Business Report or its staff. The effort to create St. George began in 2013. Today, it is Louisiana’s sixth-largest city, with 78,536 residents and room to grow. But population This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners Put Baton Rouge on the meeting map Building better workplaces starts with the right resources Daily Report Poll Is your workforce ready for the AI revolution? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects