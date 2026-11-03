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Rolfe McCollister: St. George is serious about its future 

By Rolfe McCollister
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St. George Mayor Dustin Yates (Don Kadair)
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Rolfe McCollister Jr. is a contributing columnist. The viewpoints expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Business Report or its staff. The effort to create St. George began in 2013. Today, it is Louisiana’s sixth-largest city, with 78,536 residents and room to grow.  But population

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