Real Estate St. George development taking shape with $20M in projected investment October 7, 2026 By Jordan Arceneaux Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google iStock.com/eric1513 Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. Pecue Park, a mixed-use commercial development near the Pecue Lane interchange in St. George, is expected to grow to six buildings totaling about 58,000 square feet after nearly a decade in the works. Developers project more than $20 million in investment once tenant improvements are included. Three of the six planned buildings are complete, and This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners Mercedes-Benz: Innovation and safety for every driver Modern business communication: Why it’s time to upgrade your phone system Daily Report Poll What should Capital Region employers prioritize most to attract and retain talent? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects