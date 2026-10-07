Real Estate

St. George development taking shape with $20M in projected investment

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By Jordan Arceneaux
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Pecue Park, a mixed-use commercial development near the Pecue Lane interchange in St. George, is expected to grow to six buildings totaling about 58,000 square feet after nearly a decade in the works. Developers project more than $20 million in investment once tenant improvements are included. Three of the six planned buildings are complete, and

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