Real Estate

St. George approves Perkins Road rezoning for a new office development

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By Jordan Arceneaux
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The St. George City Council approved the rezoning of a 2.33-acre property near the intersection of Perkins Road and Pecue Lane, clearing a key hurdle for a planned office development despite concerns from nearby residents. The council voted Tuesday to rezone the property from residential to business. The property currently contains a residence and three

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