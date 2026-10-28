Real Estate St. George approves Perkins Road rezoning for a new office development October 28, 2026 By Jordan Arceneaux Share LinkedinXFacebookEmailPrintCopy URL 0 Prefer us on Google Illustration: iStock.com/gorodenkoff Sign up for the free Daily Report email – local news about the people, companies and issues that impact business impact business in Baton Rouge and beyond. The St. George City Council approved the rezoning of a 2.33-acre property near the intersection of Perkins Road and Pecue Lane, clearing a key hurdle for a planned office development despite concerns from nearby residents. The council voted Tuesday to rezone the property from residential to business. The property currently contains a residence and three This article is only available to paid Insiders Become an Insider Now Already an Insider? Sign in. Comments (0) Only Business Report Insiders may read or post comments. Learn More and Subscribe Already an Insider? Sign in. From Our Partners Mercedes-Benz: Innovation and safety for every driver Building better workplaces starts with the right resources Daily Report Poll Should Louisiana consider hosting a facility that processes and stores spent nuclear fuel from other states? Vote Now ASK AI Ask anything about Baton Rouge business e.g. Louisiana inventory taxAsk Ascension Parish Tin Roof Real estate projects