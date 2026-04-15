Beyond GLP-1: Precision Nutrition, Muscle Science and the Future of Obesity Medicine

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LP-1 medications have transformed the national conversation about obesity. Prescription medications such as semaglutide, originally developed to treat diabetes, have become a cornerstone of weight-management care seemingly overnight, helping many patients achieve results that once seemed unattainable through traditional diet and exercise programs alone.

For patients, GLP-1 therapies have simplified weight loss. For researchers studying obesity and metabolism, they have raised new questions that science must help doctors and other wellness practitioners answer.

How can the benefits of these medications be maximized? And what does the future of obesity treatment look like after access to the first wave of breakthrough drugs has reached critical mass?

LSU’s Pennington Biomedical Research Center, which operates at the forefront of obesity medical research, is leading the exploration of two scientific frontiers: protecting lean mass during weight loss and developing highly personalized approaches to nutrition and exercise, known as precision medicine.

Together, advances in these areas could reshape how obesity is treated in the years ahead.

Protecting the Body While Losing Weight

GLP-1 medications work by helping regulate appetite and improving the body’s metabolic signals related to hunger and satiety. For many patients, that means significant weight loss.

But as researchers have learned more about these therapies, they’ve also identified an important challenge: when the body loses weight quickly, some of that loss can come from muscle mass.

Maintaining muscle is critical for long-term metabolic health, mobility and overall physical function.

“Weight loss is not simply about reducing the number on the scale,” says Dr. Steven Heymsfield, LSU Boyd Professor and and Director of the Metabolism and Body Composition Laboratory. “From a health perspective, preserving lean body mass is extremely important.”

That realization has sparked growing interest in developing therapies that protect muscle while patients lose fat. Pennington Biomedical is among the leading research institutes studying medications and metabolic pathways that could complement GLP-1 therapies by helping the body retain lean tissue.

Heymsfield authored a paper recently published in the journal Nature Medicine that described the results of the BELIEVE study, which showed that a combination of the GLP-1 agonist semaglutide with the antibody bimagrumab delivered substantial weight loss over 72 weeks with lean mass preserved. That is a potential game-changer for patients given that historically up to 40% of weight lost from GLP-1 treatments may come from lean mass.

“Future obesity treatments will likely involve multiple strategies working together,” Heymsfield says. “The objective is to improve overall body composition, not simply to reduce weight.”

A Shift Toward Precision Health

Another area of innovation at Pennington Biomedical is challenging the conventional wisdom that weight-loss fundamentals are absolute and the same basic diet and exercise strategies apply to everyone: calorie reduction, increased physical activity and balanced macronutrients.

Advances in metabolic science are revealing that individual responses to diet and exercise are significantly more nuanced than that. That’s fueling interest in what researchers call precision nutrition and precision exercise — approaches that tailor lifestyle recommendations to the individual’s unique biology.

“People often assume that if a particular diet works well for one individual, it should work for everyone,” says Dr. Eric Ravussin, LSU Boyd Professor and Director of the Human Translational Physiology Laboratory at Pennington Biomedical. “But we now know that metabolic responses can differ significantly from person to person. A one-size-fits-all approach far too often fails a large segment of the population.”

Ravussin is among the researchers studying how factors such as genetics, hormones, gut microbiome composition and energy metabolism influence how the body processes food and responds to physical activity. The hope is that future treatment plans could be customized based on those biological signals, identifying which types of exercise, dietary patterns or medical therapies will produce the best results for a particular patient.

“Precision approaches allow us to move beyond generalized recommendations,” Ravussin says. “Now, we can begin to match interventions to the individual or groups of individuals.”

A New Era of Metabolic Research

Together, these emerging strategies point toward a broader shift in how obesity is understood and treated. Rather than focusing solely on willpower or lifestyle, modern research increasingly recognizes obesity as a complex metabolic condition influenced by biology, environment and behavior. That mindset inspires creative, scientifically sound solutions. As GLP-1 therapies continue to expand access to effective treatment, researchers believe the field is poised for even greater advances.

“Obesity science has evolved dramatically over the past several decades,” Heymsfield says. “With the tools we now have, we are entering a period where treatments can become more effective, more individualized and more focused on long-term health.”