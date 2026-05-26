ELIFIN’s Commercial Property of the Week: Turnkey industrial facility in Ascension for sale

Sponsored by ELIFIN

Now for sale at 41107 Don Lou Drive: a commanding ±10,000-square-foot office and warehouse facility set on a generous ±1-acre lot in Gonzales’ most established industrial corridor. Every detail is designed for efficiency with private offices, reception area, full kitchen, a climate-controlled warehouse featuring soaring ±16-foot eave heights and two oversized roll-up doors. The dedicated yard space adds endless operational flexibility, while a prime location just minutes from Airline Highway keeps you seamlessly connected to Baton Rouge and Ascension Parish.

For details, click here or contact Cade McNabb at 985.991.0580 or Caden LeBlanc at 337.446.3536.