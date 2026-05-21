BROC’s guide to osteoporosis: What you need to know

Sponsored by BROC

Osteoporosis is often called a “silent disease” because many people don’t realize they have it until they break a bone. Over time, bones become weaker and more porous, making them more likely to fracture, even without a fall or obvious trauma.

For adults over 50, a fracture of the hip, spine, shoulder, or wrist may be an early warning sign. In fact, 1 in 2 women and up to 1 in 4 men will experience an osteoporosis-related fracture, yet many patients are never screened or treated after that first break.

BROC’s Healthy Bone Program is designed to change that. This specialized program focuses on post-fracture care and long-term bone health through a personalized, team-based approach, including evaluation, fall prevention education, and treatment when needed.

The goal is simple: prevent future fractures and help patients stay active and independent. Click here to read more.