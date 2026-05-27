Baton Rouge General’s Health Tip of the Week: The mental health generation gap

Sponsored by Baton Rouge General

Mental health looks different across generations, but one thing is true at every age: it matters. Adults 85 and older have the highest suicide rate of any age group, yet many older adults still avoid talking about mental health or assume feeling anxious, lonely or depressed is just part of aging. Financial stress, caregiving, burnout, grief and isolation can affect emotional well-being at every stage of life. No matter your age, mental health deserves the same attention as physical health. Stay connected to people you trust, prioritize sleep and movement, and talk to a doctor or counselor if stress, sadness or anxiety start affecting your daily life.

Learn more about your generation’s mental health.