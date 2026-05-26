EBR School System earns national recognition for academic growth and recovery

Sponsored by East Baton Rouge Parish School System

The East Baton Rouge Parish School System is gaining national recognition for strong academic growth following the pandemic, with the latest data showing the district is improving faster than most school systems across the country.

New national data from researchers at Harvard University and Stanford University places the East Baton Rouge Parish School System among the fastest-improving school districts in the country for both reading and math achievement. The findings, released through the 2026 Education Recovery Scorecard, highlight the district’s steady upward trajectory following years of pandemic-related learning disruption.

According to the report, EBR Schools ranks in the 88th percentile nationally for math achievement growth and the 80th percentile for reading achievement growth since 2022. Those rankings indicate the district is improving faster than most school systems nationwide, outperforming Louisiana averages and many comparable districts across the country.

The district’s progress earned praise from the Council of the Great City Schools, a national coalition representing 82 of the nation’s largest urban school systems. During a recent School Board meeting, Council Executive Director Ray Hart commended the district’s momentum.

“To all of you, congratulations on a job well done,” Hart said during a video presentation to the board. “This report is really reflective of the great work that is going on in East Baton Rouge public schools.”

The Council’s report noted that EBR Schools has surpassed national pre-pandemic reading benchmarks while continuing to demonstrate strong growth in mathematics over the last three years.

District leaders say the progress is the result of intentional investments in classroom instruction, educator support and targeted interventions designed to accelerate student learning.

“The progress we’re seeing in LEAP reading and math reflects a disciplined, districtwide focus on instructional quality and equity,” says Superintendent LaMont Cole. “Over the past three years, we have made purposeful investments in standards-aligned curriculum, strengthened professional learning for educators, and used assessment data more strategically to respond to student needs.”

The district has also expanded tutoring opportunities and additional learning time while continuing long-term initiatives aimed at improving outcomes for younger learners. Those efforts include school realignment, start-time changes and the development of K-2 foundational learning centers focused on literacy and math instruction.

National researchers pointed to districts like EBRPSS as examples of how strategic investment and focused recovery efforts can produce measurable academic gains, particularly in large urban districts serving high concentrations of economically disadvantaged students. The report also emphasized the importance of federal pandemic relief funding, which helped districts nationwide strengthen instructional systems and student supports.

While district leaders acknowledge there is still work to do, the data suggests EBR Schools is moving in the right direction at a pace exceeding most districts nationwide. Since 2022, EBRPSS students have gained an average of +0.10 grade levels per year, surpassing both the Louisiana average and the average among similar districts.

For business and community leaders, the district’s progress signals more than improved test scores. Stronger academic outcomes help build a more prepared future workforce, strengthen community confidence and contribute to the long-term economic health of the region. For more information on district programs, student achievement and upcoming events, visit ebrschools.org.