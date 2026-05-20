Baton Rouge General’s Health Tip of the Week: Is powder sunscreen pulling its weight?

Sponsored by Baton Rouge General

Powder sunscreen is everywhere right now, thanks to its easy, mess-free application and makeup-friendly finish. But while it’s convenient, dermatologists say it shouldn’t replace your regular sunscreen. Powder formulas can be hard to apply evenly, making it difficult to get the full SPF protection listed on the label. They also don’t hold up well in heat, humidity, sweat, or water. Instead, think of powder sunscreen as a touch-up tool, especially for reapplying over makeup during the day. For the best protection, start with a broad-spectrum lotion or spray sunscreen, then use powder sunscreen as a quick midday boost when needed.

Learn more about powder sunscreen.